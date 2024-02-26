Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.82.

Get Exelon alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 105.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.