F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell Purchases 2,500 Shares

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.44. 1,630,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

