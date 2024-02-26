FantasyGold Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $21,137.75 and $0.94 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00015197 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

