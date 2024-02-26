Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Insider Clare Brady Acquires 8,089 Shares

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) insider Clare Brady bought 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £39,959.66 ($50,314.35).
Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance
Fidelity Asian Values stock opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.28) on Monday. Fidelity Asian Values has a 1 year low of GBX 473.73 ($5.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 536 ($6.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 496.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.26. The company has a market cap of £357.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.36 and a beta of 0.57.
About Fidelity Asian Values
