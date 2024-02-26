Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $71.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fidelity National Information Services traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 918581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.