Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.430-$2.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.66-$4.76 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

