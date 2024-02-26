Fidelity National Information Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 9,826 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 142% compared to the average daily volume of 4,052 call options.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.7 %

FIS stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.01. 3,116,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,967. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $7,096,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $14,862,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

