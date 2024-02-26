FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $992.79 million, a PE ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 10,933 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $80,794.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,593.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,295 shares of company stock worth $3,705,574. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

