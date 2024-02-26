FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of FIGS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.71.

Get FIGS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS

FIGS Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at FIGS

FIGS stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $992.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,574. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.