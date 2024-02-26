Financial Analysis: Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) vs. LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) and LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of LondonMetric Property shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Generation Income Properties and LondonMetric Property, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 LondonMetric Property 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Generation Income Properties presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. LondonMetric Property has a consensus price target of $325.00, indicating a potential upside of 13,219.67%. Given LondonMetric Property’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LondonMetric Property is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

This table compares Generation Income Properties and LondonMetric Property’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $5.43 million 1.47 -$3.24 million ($1.95) -1.56 LondonMetric Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LondonMetric Property has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and LondonMetric Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -81.51% -53.85% -6.41% LondonMetric Property N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LondonMetric Property beats Generation Income Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

About LondonMetric Property

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.