Financial Review: George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) & Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 2.45% 11.17% 3.08% Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for George Weston and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 0 0 0 N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

George Weston presently has a consensus price target of $133.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Given George Weston’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon.

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares George Weston and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $43.88 billion 0.40 $1.40 billion $7.55 17.22 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A $0.50 0.22

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than George Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

George Weston beats Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart name. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, and manages commercial, residential, tenant, industrial, and office properties. It provides products under the President's Choice, no name, Life Brand, and Farmer's Market brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A operates as a subsidiary of Rallye SA.

