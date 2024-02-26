First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:FCNCP)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

