First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue $1.64 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $193.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $20.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,555.47. 8,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,558.70. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,452.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,411.27.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

