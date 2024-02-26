First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $193.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

FCNCA opened at $1,534.60 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,552.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,452.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,411.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 51.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

