First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $193.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
FCNCA opened at $1,534.60 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,552.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,452.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,411.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FCNCA
Insider Activity
In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.