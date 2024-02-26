First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.61.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$12.42 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.