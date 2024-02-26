First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 81,453 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,291. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.