First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Purchased by Stilwell Value LLC

Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. First US Bancshares comprises about 1.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings in First US Bancshares were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUSB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First US Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First US Bancshares stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $9.83. 1,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.01. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

