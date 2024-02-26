FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $577,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

