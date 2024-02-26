Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 0.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $195.64. The stock had a trading volume of 329,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,696. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.30.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

