Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.82.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $874.90 million, a P/E ratio of 257.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $19,193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fiverr International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.