Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.