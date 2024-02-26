Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.85.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
