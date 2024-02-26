Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 2.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
