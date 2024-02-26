Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:FSI opened at $1.99 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.