Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $79.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.29. The stock had a trading volume of 682,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

