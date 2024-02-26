Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 841,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,540,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

FLNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Fluence Energy by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

