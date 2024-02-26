Flywire (FLYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flywire Trading Up 1.7 %

FLYW stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -212.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 76.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

