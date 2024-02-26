FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 946.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,755 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.18% of FMC worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FMC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 42.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,762,000 after acquiring an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 21.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.28. 517,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $130.41.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

