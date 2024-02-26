Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG) Increases Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Fortescue Ltd (ASX:FMG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Fortescue’s previous interim dividend of $0.75.

Fortescue Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Get Fortescue alerts:

Fortescue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.