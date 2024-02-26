Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Freshpet Stock Performance
Shares of FRPT opened at $92.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Freshpet has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20.
Institutional Trading of Freshpet
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1,185.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on FRPT
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freshpet
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.