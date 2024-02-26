Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $92.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Freshpet has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1,185.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRPT

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.