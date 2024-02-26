FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Issues Earnings Results

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75, Briefing.com reports. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FSK traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $19.99. 2,269,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after purchasing an additional 328,042 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,935,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

