Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,880 shares during the quarter. Galapagos accounts for approximately 9.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $27,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Galapagos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 669,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Galapagos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 417,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.58. 120,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,998. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.



Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

