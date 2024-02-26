Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.
GLPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Galapagos stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.27.
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
