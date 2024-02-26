Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

GLPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

