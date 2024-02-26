Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.21.

NYSE GTES opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

