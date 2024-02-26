GateToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.54 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00009477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $468.01 million and $1.54 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,488,517 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,488,700.14983661 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.83165983 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,617,748.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

