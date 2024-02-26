General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Increased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GE opened at $153.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $153.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.