General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

GIS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.15. 1,421,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,066. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

