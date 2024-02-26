Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $38.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

GIL opened at $35.46 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

