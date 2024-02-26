Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $42.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

