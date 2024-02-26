Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is Synovus Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,164,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,375 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 10.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $942,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Global Payments by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 293,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,530,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 119,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.80. 1,153,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,992. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

