Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5 %

GPN opened at $133.10 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

