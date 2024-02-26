Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $230.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 target price (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $226.54. 10,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.58. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 112.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Globant by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 362,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globant by 155.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 371,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

