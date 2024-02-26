Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $15.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Gold Fields traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.36. 614,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,648,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

