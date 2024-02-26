Goodyear Tire & Rubber Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 23,077 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 236% compared to the typical volume of 6,878 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 631,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,659. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.