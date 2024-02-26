Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $176.09 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

