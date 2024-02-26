Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $176.09 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.60.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
