Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.