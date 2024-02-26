Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
