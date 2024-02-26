Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GPK opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

