Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $71.00

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.00, but opened at $69.54. Gravity shares last traded at $72.23, with a volume of 19,007 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Gravity alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GRVY

Gravity Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a market cap of $499.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gravity by 80.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gravity by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.