Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $71.00

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.00, but opened at $69.54. Gravity shares last traded at $72.23, with a volume of 19,007 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
Gravity Trading Up 1.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gravity by 80.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gravity by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gravity
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.