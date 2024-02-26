Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Down to $3.22

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 139,810 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,633,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 1,838,425 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,985,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after acquiring an additional 476,543 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,924 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,519,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

