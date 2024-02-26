HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Gap Up to $22.12

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $24.34. HashiCorp shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 787,294 shares.

HCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,534 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

