Head-To-Head Contrast: Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) & African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR)

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for African Agriculture and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares African Agriculture and Shineco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Shineco $550,000.00 13.75 -$13.36 million N/A N/A

African Agriculture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91% Shineco N/A -32.33% -17.66%

Risk and Volatility

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

African Agriculture beats Shineco on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

