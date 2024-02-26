Head-To-Head Survey: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) vs. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -4.82% 10.59% 2.01% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 46.53% 10.93% 3.76%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 29.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.07%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $640.41 million 1.05 -$30.85 million ($0.78) -12.45 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $319.87 million 8.62 $148.84 million $1.34 18.30

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -220.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 117.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

